Scottie Pippen’s Daughter Sophia Reportedly Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’

Sophia Pippen, the daughter of NBA player Scottie Pippen, is hoping to sashay her way to the mirror ball trophy in ABC‘s new series Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

According to TMZ, Sophia, the daughter of Scottie and Larsa Pippen, is the latest celebrity kid to join the cast of ABC’s children’s spin-off series of Dancing With the Stars, Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. The 9-year-old was reportedly spotted at the DWTS studios last week, where mom Larsa and family friend Kim Kardashian were watching her rehearse.

While most of the cast has yet to be announced, it has also been reported that Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 12, has her eyes on the prized trophy and is hoping to dance her way back into everyone’s hearts, with sources close to the former Toddlers and Tiaras star telling The Blast that Thompson was in and out of practice and “is taking it very seriously.”

The upcoming dance competition series, announced in May, will see celebrity children paired with junior professional ballroom dancers, with the younger pros reportedly consisting of Rylee Arnold, Hailey Bills, Brightyn Brems, Artyon Celestine, JT Church, Kami Couch, Tristan Ianeiro, Lev Khmelev, Jake Monreal, Kamri Peterson, Sage Rosen and Eliana Walmsley.

The young dancers will reportedly be mentored by DWTS pros Cheryl Burke, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Whitney Carson, who only recently publicly announced her involvement in the new series.

“I’m gonna be involved, so I’m excited. It’s a good change of pace. I think people will like the kid version of it, it’s going to be super fun and I hope people will like it,” Carson, who has served as a pro on DWTS for nine seasons, told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m actually going to be a mentor to the couple — I don’t know who I have yet, probably somebody Disney, for sure, but I don’t know, so we’ll see.”

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, which will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET starting in September, will consist 10 hour-long episodes, the shortened pre-taped episodes mean to accommodate the young stars’ schedules.

Dancing With the Stars, the original iteration of the show, will continue to air on Monday nights.