Scott Disick Wishes ‘Wonderful’ Ex Kourtney Kardashian a Happy 40th Birthday in Sweet Video

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may not be in a hot relationship anymore, but their love for one another will never die.

Disick showed his love for her just ahead of her birthday when the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star turned 40 years old.

“Happy birthday mom, happy 40th!” he said in a video released by E! News. “We wish you another happy 40 to come, keep up the good work.” Then their daughter Penelope chimed in off camera saying, “She looks like a kid.”

Disick went on to say, “You look very young P says,” while Penelope chimed in again saying, “You look like a one year old.”

“We love you so much, we appreciate everything you do for us, you are a wonderful, wonderful mom,” Disick continued. “We wanna see you get older and shrink and get smaller.”

That’s when their oldest child Mason added, “I don’t want her to shrink!”

Disick wrapped up with, “Anyway, we love you very much. Everything is awesome about you mom, we love you very much, happy 40th!”

The pair who split in July 2015 are also parents to Reign who is 4 years old.

They weren’t the only ones to wish her a happy birthday! Her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West did as well!

“Happy birthday Kourt! I love you so much,” Khloe said. “You will always be the Jane to my Suzanne, the Reese’s to my pieces, the peanut butter to my jelly.”

“No, I really can’t imagine my life without you, I love you so much. I think you’re one of the funniest people I know when you’re actually paying attention at life. I love you, have the best time,” she continued.

Khloe then decided to take a walk down memory lane with, “I hope you drink tequilla until you vomit all over yourself and sleep in it because you have actually done that a couple of times.”

West was a little more reserved with her wish.

“Good lordy you’re turning 40 Kourtney, Kourty!” she said as she chuckled. “I can’t even believe this is how old you are. When I think of you and your birthday I think of dancing drunken nights in Mexico, so I can only imagine how big we’re gonna do it up for your 40th birthday.”

“I’m always so proud that you came before me so I’ve always copied you and watched everything you’ve done and followed in your footsteps, so thank you for being the best sister, the best mentor and I love you, happy birthday!” she added.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday's on E!.