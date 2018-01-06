Scott Disick ‘Went Ballistic’ When He Saw Sofia Richie Talking to Her Ex

Scott Disick reportedly “went ballistic” after he saw girlfriend Sofia Richie talking to her ex-boyfriend, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

A source told Page Six that Disick and Richie were “party hopping” on New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado. They happened to go to a party where Hamilton and oil heir Brandon Davis were playing a $100,000 winner-takes-all billiards game.

“Sofia started talking to Lewis during the [pool] game,” the source told Page Six. “When Scott saw them talking, he went ballistic, crazy. He was very jealous. He insisted they leave the party immediately.”

A lawyer for Hamilton confirmed that Richie and Disick met the millionaire driver, but denied that the meeting got heated.

“Although Mr. Hamilton was in Aspen for the holiday, there was no jealousy, no fight, and no issue; rather, as Ms. Richie has herself confirmed, there was a perfectly friendly, polite exchange and any claim to the contrary is simply false,” the source said.

Richie and Hamilton dated from January to May last year. She’s been romantically involved with Disick since May, and appeared in public together in December. Before heading to Aspen, the couple posted pictures of themselves at the airport on Instagram.

As for Hamilton, he has had trouble avoiding headlines since ge was criticized for “gender-shaming” his nephew, who was wearing a princess dress after Christmas. Lewis removed the video and posted an apology on Twitter, which have also been deleted.

“My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalize or stereotype anyone,” Hamilton wrote. “I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”

Photo credit: Instagram / Scott Disick