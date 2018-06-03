Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly ‘Still Going Strong’ After 1 Year Together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are still going strong as a couple one year after sparking up their romance.

Disick, who turned 35 Saturday, has had an eventful year — mostly due to his relationship with 19-year-old Richie. The pair started romance rumors one year ago after being spotted together at Cannes.

And according to E! News, their relationship might be getting more serious very soon.

“Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months,” a source told the outlet. “They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them.”

It wasn’t until September the Scott seemingly confirmed the relationship by posting a photo of the two of them in Miami. On that getaway, the duo was spotted kissing and partied with Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott.

Still, it wasn’t clear if this was a long-term romance or a short-term fling. While one source told E! News the two were “inseparable” in September, another insider said the relationship was “not serious” for Scott in October.

As time went on, Scott and Sofia took their romance across the globe, traveling from Italy to Mexico and showing plenty of P.D.A. along the way.

Not everyone was a fan of the romance, however, Sofia’s father Lionel Richie told the Daily Telegraph the relationship was “just a phase” but also said Disick was a “nice guy.”

“She’s 19,” the singer told Australia’s Daily Telegraph about Sofia. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

“Now I know what my parents meant when I came through the door with my Afro and my girlfriend and said, ‘Dad, I’m in love’ and [he] looked at me and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to leave you alone for a minute and you’ll figure it out,’” Lionel joked. “My daughter is getting me back for my Afro days!”

However, it seems the music icon might have warmed up to Disick as time went by.

“Lionel Richie has finally warmed up and accepted the fact that Scott Disick is dating his daughter Sofia,” another insider told E! News. “Lionel had a hard time with the situation at first, and warned Sofia to end the relationship before she got in too deep with Scott, but he now has finally come full circle. “

The aforementioned source told E! News Scott is now “allowed to come to family events” and that Lionel has “stopped giving him a hard time.”

As for how the couple might be celebrating the long weekend? Another source told the outlet they might have planned a little getaway for the long weekend.