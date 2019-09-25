Scott Disick Says Girlfriend Sofia Richie Made Him a ‘Better Man’

Scott Disick is opening up on his new show Flip It Like Disick about how girlfriend Sofia Richie makes him a “better man.” Richie doesn’t appear on camera often, if at all, she likes to keep her private life private, but she came onscreen for a rare appearance while she and Disick discussed potentially moving to Malibu.

“I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody that you can be comfortable with,” Disick said in a confessional style interview on the E! reality series. “The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”

Richie and Disick have been together for almost two years now, and linked just two years after he split with ex Kourtney Kardashian who he shares three kids with: Mason, 9; Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

The couple discussed maybe moving to a different part of Los Angeles, potentially Malibu.

“I love Malibu, I would be down to move to Malibu any day,” the 21-year-old said to her boyfriend. “I think it’d be fun to move because then maybe I can put my touches on some things.”

She added, “I feel like it would be nice to start over, now that I think about it.”

At first, when news broke that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dating someone other than Kardashian herself and that she was so much younger than him, fans had their doubts — not to mention the awkwardness between Richie and the rest of the family. However, on the contrary, the young model has fit in just about perfectly with the family, even developing a close friendship with Kylie Jenner. On top of that, Kardashian is actually in support of their relationship.

“Kourtney thinks Sofia brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofie is easy to get along with and is a normal girl.”

The source added that everything is “positive” between the mom of three and Richie.

“The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” the insider explained. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

Like most couples in similar situations, Disick feared that his new woman and mother of his children weren’t going to get along, and for a while there, onlookers didn’t think it would happen. But, they have proved otherwise.