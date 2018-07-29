Scott Disick Reveals Plans for His Own Reality Series

Scott Disick revealed his new business venture and plans for reality show, while on a solo night out in Las Vegas.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly getting ready to launch his own reality series, centering on him flipping homes.

“It will probably come out next year, and it’s basically about me doing things that I’m interested in, which is buying and selling properties,” he told PEOPLE in Vegas.

Disick has reportedly been involved with real estate for a while now, but he doesn’t promote it as much as his other business ventures.

“I guess it’s cool that people will be able to see something that’s a little bit different, and it’s cool for me because it’s something I’m passionate about,” he says.

Disick also has quite the experience partying in Vegas, and the outlet reports that Friday night he hosted a party at Apex Social Club at the Palms Casino Resort.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex — with whom she shares children Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — dressed casually and arrived at the 55th-floor nightclub just before midnight.

Once inside, Disick headed to a VIP table behind the DJ booth on the club’s oversized outdoor terrace, which overlooks the famous Las Vegas Strip. The patio itself was packed, with many people hanging out and observing the remnants of the “blood moon.”

After about 30 minutes there, Disick transferred the party to an indoor table inside Apex. While there, he hung out with his pals, including club partners Jason Craig and Ryan Labbe.

PEOPLE reports Disick could be seen sipping Corona and smoking cigarettes, and enjoying the music at the club before heading back to his suite around 2 a.m.

Disick has had quite the summer, going on trips with girlfriend Sofia Richie, a couple of months after the two briefly ended their relationship.

On May 31, Disick was spotted looking flirty with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s Ye listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he reportedly told guests that he and Richie were no longer together.

That weekend, a source confirmed that Richie had called it quits and moved out of his house — but days later, they were photographed grabbing lunch at Nobu and denied via social media that they ever split. The couple managed to get back together and are now closer than ever.

They have been officially dating since last September after initially sparking romance rumors last spring following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.