Scott Disick Reveals How Son Mason Is Treated at School Despite ‘High-End Life’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick says his son Mason, 9, is treated normal at school despite his “high-end” lifestyle.

“He lives a high-end life, but luckily I think he’s treated very much the same at school, and he treats other people with a lot of respect,” Disick told Us Weekly.

He continued to say, “I’m very thankful that there’s no bullying or anything like that. … He comes home happy and he’s excited to get up in the morning, so I’m really, really thrilled about that because I know how much pressure there can be to be a kid in school.”

He added that he just wants his son “to fit in.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Disick welcomed Mason in 2009 and since then, Disick has given up his partying days to be a present father, calling Mason his “best friend” now.

“He’s my best friend in the world, and I tell him that every night before he goes to bed,” the creator of the Talentless brand said.

Khloé Kardashian shared that she thinks her nephew has a lot in common with his dad saying, “[Mason is] so much like Scott. He’s so cute … and mature.”

Disick and Kardashian split back in 2015 after trying to work things out for several years. Since then, they’ve continually worked on their relationship and co-parenting style and have finally reached a point where things are fluid.

“I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day,” Disick admitted. “The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better.”

Disick has since gone on to do his own thing in an attempt to branch away from the Kardashian tree, starting with his new clothing company Talentless. He’s also starring in his new show called Flip It Like Disick, which is about the 36-year old and his team flipping high-end luxury estate projects.

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians just wrapped with the final two episodes being the most anticipated of the season.

After news broke about the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson scandal, fans didn’t hear much from any of the Kardashians or Jenners until the two part finale. Those who watched got to see how the family responded to the shocking news.

Khloé seemingly handled the news as best she could until Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, along with her best friend Malika Haqq, took the mom of one on a weekend getaway to their mom, Kris Jenner’s vacation home in Palm Springs. That’s when Khloé let her frustration out.

Since then, family members like Disick have shown their support towards Khloé during turbulant times.