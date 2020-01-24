‘Say Yes to the Dress America’ Bride’s Family and Friends Have Less-Than-Kind Cake Comparison for Her Gown in Exclusive Clip

Bride-to-be Helecia Williams’ search for the perfect wedding gown is getting a little too “sweet” for her liking! As Say Yes to the Dress America takes on the epic task of helping a bride in all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, find their dream dress in New York’s world-famous Kleinfeld Bridal Salon, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of Saturday’s episode.

As the Texas bride gets the VIP treatment, trying on a $5,400 Maison Signore gown featuring lace detailing and an off-the-shoulder top, she can’t help but feel that the look just isn’t totally her.

“It just doesn’t really look like me,” she tells her consultant, who reassures her, “Dresses can change depending on the brides. You added a lot of hot sauce to this dress.”

Williams agrees, “It’s the person that makes the dress. Not that dress that makes the person.”

Deciding to see her family and friends’ reaction to the gown, Williams tells the camera, “I was curious as to whether they would feel the same way that I felt. Just naturally.”

Sister Joneka Garner certainly didn’t mince words when seeing Williams step out of the dressing room, telling her, “You know, I hate to say it, you look like a wedding cake at the top.”

Her niece doubled down, adding, “I don’t really like the flowers.”

The only person thinking anything positive about the gown was friend Kenvi Wesley, who told her friend, “Well, actually, I like the top half. This off the shoulder is like innocent, but it’s still kinda giving me…”

“It’s beautiful, but the neck, the V on her, really was highlighting how beautiful and how soft she was,” the consultant explains. “We don’t like it.”

Randy Fenoli then stepped in to give his opinion, telling the group, “Here’s what I’m gonna say. I love it, I just think the other one was prettier on you.”

In the end, Williams wasn’t feeling the whole vibe of this one, telling the camera, “This dress is not the dress. I don’t feel like it was made for me or even represents me. It’s just not my dress.”

Can Williams find her perfect dress that will make her say yes?

Say Yes to the Dress America airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC