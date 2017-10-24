Reality

Sarah Michelle Gellar Spotted in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Audience

Sarah Michelle Gellar was spotted at Dancing With The Stars tonight, but not on the dance floor. […]

By

Sarah Michelle Gellar was spotted at Dancing With The Stars tonight, but not on the dance floor. She wasn’t a guest judge either.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star was there with her daughter Charlotte, who is a big fan of DWTS. Other celebrities spotted in the ballroom were former DWTS contestants David Ross and John O’Hurley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenna Ortega, who stars on Disney’s Stuck in the Middle, and Ronnie Margo of Jersey Shore fame were also in the crowd.

Up Next: ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Shania Twain Gets Slammed for Her Guest Judging

The DWTS episode this week had a movies theme, with celebrities’ dances inspired by their favorite movie genres. The episode ended with the fifth elimination.

Gellar became a member of the Disney family when she voiced a villain in Star Wars Rebels. Her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., voices Kanan on the show.

Gellar and Prinze also have a five-year-old son, Rocky.

Last year, Gellar starred in a pilot reboot of her film Cruel Intentions. However, the show never aired after NBC passed on it.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts