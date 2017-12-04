Snooki Reveals the Real Reason Why Sammi Sweetheart Won’t Be on the ‘Jersey Shore’ Revival

The Jersey Shore gang is coming back for more fist-pumping fun in 2018, with the notable exception of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancolo.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that Giancolo’s relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is part of the reason she won’t be returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation next year.

“Everyone’s asking why Sammi’s not doing it. You have to ask her that — I’m not gonna speak for her,” she said on a recent episode of her podcast, It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey. “But Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama if it does happen. And being that there was a lot of Ron and Sam drama when we did film, it was just really hard on both of them. So I just think she doesn’t want that anymore.”

It was a really good Birthday 🎉☺

Giancolo and Ortiz-Magro dated throughout the show’s run, fighting and making up almost every episode before calling things quits for the final time in 2014. She did return for the group’s road trip reunion special this year, but possibly because Ortiz-Magro sat that special out.

The rest of the shore crew, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ortiz-Magro, Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, will be back for the Family Vacation special. The show doesn’t have a concrete premiere date right now.

And while Giancola says she won’t do the revival, Polizzi is holding out hope that she’ll change her mind.

“But at the same time, we’re just like, it’s gonna be different. We’re all begging her to come back on the show. It’s really up to her,” the 30-year-old said. “Everyone pray that Sammi comes back, because I feel like she might change her mind. So Sam, if you’re listening, come to the show. Like, stop being — stop it. Stop it right now before I spank you.”

Ortiz-Magro is also in a new relationship with a woman named Jen, whom he claims is the first person he’s truly loved.

“Yes — we are serious,” Ortiz-Magro said last week. “She is the first person I finally really fell in love with. I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @sammisweetheart