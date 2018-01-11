PopCulture Crowns ‘America’s Got Talent’ Skip the Line Contest Winner

An 11-year-old country musician has emerged victorious in the PopCulture.com America’s Got Talent Skip the Line contest!

Sadie Jo Schwefel wowed the judges with her original song “Crush on a Boy,” which appears on her first country EP Watch Me, and will get to skip the line for America’s Got Talent auditions in Nashville on Jan. 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There, she’ll perform in front of judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell while PopCulture.com cameras chronicle her day!

The NBC show kicked off its nationwide search for the most talented American on Nov. 5 in Orlando, Florida, and will premiere in 2018. Winners of the competition will get a $1 million prize as well as a number of performance opportunities.

“I’m doing the same song I did for the Skip the Line challenge,” Schwefel told PopCulture.com this week. “I’m doing ‘Crush on a Boy.’”

But this won’t be the first time Schwefel has performed under pressure. At the Jefferson County Fair, the songstress won the Junior Amateur competition, eventually winning third place in the Tennessee State Fair. She also opened for the band Road Crew this summer, she said, making her a seasoned pro at performing.

When asked if she’s nervous to make her reality TV debut, the preteen answered, “Yeah, kind of. I don’t know.”

She continued: “I don’t get that nervous very much, but in front of that many people, yeah.”

The contest winner initially kept quiet about which of the NBC singing judges was her favorite, but in the end admitted it was “maybe Simon.”

Schwefel may be young, but America’s Got Talent has launched the career of many youngsters over the years, including Jackie Evancho, who was 10 when she came in second in season five of the show.

Last season’s winner, 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer of Oklahoma City, won a $1 million grand prize and headlined the sold-out America’s Got Talent Live stage show inside the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from Nov. 2-5.

“America’s Got Talent continues to get bigger and better each and every year,” said AGT Executive Producer Sam Donnelly in a press release. “The show never fails to discover the best and most exciting acts the country has to offer. We literally change lives and make careers on the AGT stage. I encourage anyone who thinks they have a talent worth sharing to audition for this next season.”

So keep an eye on Schwefel and check back on PopCulture.com to see how her day on America’s Got Talent all goes down.

For more details on America’s Got Talent auditions, visit AGTAuditions.com. For show information, visit nbc.com/agt.

Photo credit: Facebook / America’s Got Talent