Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Gets Big Renewal Update

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s docuseries Welcome to Wrexham just got a big update.

According to Variety, FX has renewed the series for three additional seasons.

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Premiering in 2022, Welcome to Wrexham documents the events of Welsh association football club Wrexham A.F.C. after its purchase by the two actors. The multi-season renewal is not so surprising, as the show has received critical acclaim, winning eight Primetime Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Awards. News of the renewal comes ahead of the Season 5 premiere, airing on FXX and Hulu on May 14. The renewal takes Welcome to Wrexham through at least Season 8.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

“When we launched Welcome to Wrexham, we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries,” said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment. “This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” said Mac and Reynolds, co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

(Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Reynolds and Mac serve as executive producers alongside Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey, and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. Welcome to Wrexham is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Boardwalk Pictures.

While there will be a lot more to look forward to with Welcome to Wrexham, there is a lot to look forward to with the upcoming fifth season. Per the official logline, Season 5 will follow “Wrexham AFC’s quest for promotion to the Premier League on the heels of three consecutive promotions, a feat that has never been achieved in English Football League history.” The first two episodes premiere on May 14 on FXX and Hulu, followed by weekly drops.