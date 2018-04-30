Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Break up After Vicious Social Media Fights

After much back-and-forth bickering on social media, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and girlfriend Jen Harley have broken up, E! News reports.

“They are broken up,” a source told the celebrity news outlet about the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member and his girlfriend. “They’re done.”

Magro-Ortiz and Harley lobbed brutal insults toward each other over the weekend via social media, during which Magro-Ortiz wrote on his Instagram story, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born H—, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter.”

He later apologized, writing Monday morning: “I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to [Harley] I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic].”

Magro-Ortiz and Harley welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, earlier this month.

“He apologized for everything and admitted where he had been wrong but he also wants what’s best for his daughter and he realizes this is not a healthy environment for her,” the insider said. “They have split but for now they are both living in his Las Vegas house. Jen will most likely be moving out.”

The breakup news comes hot on the heels of an explosive argument between Magro-Ortiz and Harley on her Instagram Live Monday. In the video, the two could be seen arguing at the top of a set of stairs.

A woman could also be seen coming up the stairs as the two argued and yelled, “You guys! Stop, Ron!”

“Get off me!” Magro-Ortiz reportedly could be heard saying. “You want the f—ing Live s—?”

The sound on the video cut out and the Live video then ended.

Before E! News reported the breakup, Magro-Ortiz claimed in a series of now-deleted Instagram stories on Monday morning that Harley cheated on him. He posted a screenshot of a months-old text conversation between him and a friend discussing Harley.

The friend wrote: “After she went to the pool the other day and she wouldn’t answer your calls we were f—ing on the taco float in the back yard, look at her pics on her phone. She took a bunch, that’s why she didn’t answer. She was showing me your text, asking what’s wrong cuz she called you 5 times earlier. How would I know all that?”

The next message sent in the conversation was from June 23 from the same friend. “Have fun with the worthless c— dumpster that we talked about, have her back. I’m literally done, no reason in the world she deserves anyone like me or you,” the text read, which was followed by a photo of Harley with a man, whose face is blurred out.

Over the photo, Magro-Ortiz tagged Harley and wrote “#ButI’mTheCheater.” The screengrab is now deleted.

Harley seemingly responded to Magro-Ortiz’s accusation, writing on her own story, “He wants to act fake on the show and like I’m random he knocked up lol he was trying to get me pregnant,” she claimed. “And then cheats on me while I’m preg on TV and then leaves me with a newborn baby lol baby daddy of the year award goes to [Magro-Ortiz].”

During last week’s Jersey Shore episode, Magro-Ortiz told his roommates he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be with Harley and seemingly cheated on her after bringing home a girl from a Miami club.