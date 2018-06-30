Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Skips Season 2 ‘Jersey Shore’ Filming After Jen Harley Altercation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reportedly chose to stay home during Jersey Shore: Family Reunion filming amid drama with ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley.

Following an altercation with Harley — in which she allegedly dragged him with the car — Ortiz-Magro chose to skip a trip to Seaside Heights, New Jersey with the rest of the cast of the second season of the popular MTV reality series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original cast — including Deena Cortese, Pault “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley — were reportedly spotted filming around the beachside town where the original series was filed, including in locations like the original Jersey Shore house, the boardwalk, and the infamous Shore Store before they dined at Spicy Cantina — Ortiz Magro was not present.

It is not clear if the cast was filming scenes for the upcoming season of the series or just taking promo shots.

A source told Us Weekly that “Ronnie is in Vegas with his daughter,” noting that “his family flew out there to be with him.”

The insider adds that “Ronnie stayed back,” adding that “he’s recovering from his injuries. He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal.”

Tensions have been escalating between the former couple, especially after an altercation in which Haley allegedly dragged Ortiz Magro with her car.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Harley claimed that she was driving while on their way home from a barbecue with baby Ariana when Ortiz-Magro became aggressive and hit her a number of times.

She claimed that after she pulled over, she took their daughter out of the car and tried to flag down other motorists for help. When police arrived, they noted she had minor cuts and scratches but decided she had been the aggressor in the incident and took her into custody under suspicion of domestic battery.

Things may not have gone down how she claimed however, as police based their charges based on another chain of events. Harley allegedly hit Ortiz-Magro in the face while driving. When he attempted to get out of the car, he got tangled in his seat belt and was dragged alongside the car.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat… Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

The pair have been involved in multiple physical altercations in June. Since welcoming Ariana in April, the have both accused the other of infidelity and drug use.

A source close to Harley told Hollywood Life that she is not “the monster she is being made out to be.”

“Things are not as they seem, and Jen definitely isn’t the monster she is being made out to be,” the person said, adding, “That is all I have to say on the matter.”