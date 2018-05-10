Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares New Photo of Daughter Ariana, Denies Wanting a Paternity Test

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is standing up for his relationship with his newborn daughter.

The Jersey Shore personality took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to slam reports that he wanted a paternity test for his 1-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, whom he shares with ex Jen Harley.

In his story, Ortiz-Magro shared a screenshot of the Daily Mail article, writing several hashtags over it — “#GetNewSources,” “#ThatsMyWorld,” “ShesMyLife,” and “FakeNews” — along with a number of red siren emojis.

Along with his denial of the report about a paternity test, the MTV personality also shared a sweet new photo of his little girl.

In the pic, Ortiz-Magro’s baby girl is seen lying down as she already is shown holding her own bottle. “#HoldingHerOwnBottleAlready,” the proud dad captioned the snap. “#Brains&Beauty.”

“#MyTwin #MyLife #ArianaSky,” he added.

Harley also shared a photo to her Instagram Story Tuesday of her newborn baby sucking on a pacifier.

Since the former couple’s messy breakup, which unfolded on social media last week, Ortiz-Magro and Harley appear to be working on co-parenting.

“Ronnie’s been doing better. He’s been going to the gym, working on himself,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “And things with Jen have been pretty calm, surprisingly. It’s getting a lot better.”

“They are trying to work things out and co-parent,” the source added. “They’re splitting time with the baby and just want her to have the best life. He just wants to do the right thing for his daughter.”

But as for whether there’s a reconciliation in their future romantically? The source said “relationship-wise, they’re being cautious” given their explosive history.

“They can be toxic together,” the source explained. “When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad. When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who had been dating for a little over a year before they split, welcomed their first child together April 3, just prior to the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The MTV reboot showed a darker side of the couple’s relationship.

In last week’s episode of the reality series, Ortiz-Magro panicked as Harley prepared to visit the Miami house, “spiraling” after admitting he “crossed the line” by locking himself in the bathroom with a woman he brought home from the club.

Harley, who didn’t know the whole truth of what had happened, will be making her appearance on Thursday’s episode of the show.

“It’s going to be hard to fix the damage that I’ve caused,” Magro-Ortiz admitted in last week’s episode. “I’m not happy right now. I’ve got to deal with this s—, this regret. It’s more of a disappointment in myself. … I feel guilt. I disrespected Jen, and it doesn’t feel good because I’ve done it before with Sam and I keep saying I’ve grown up, but have I really?”

He continued: “I know that I want to be in a relationship. But what I’m saying right now and the way I acted the other night are two completely different thing. So my biggest concern is dropping the ball again, because I’ve dropped it so many times in the house, whether it was with Sam — I just don’t want to go through that again.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

