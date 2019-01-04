Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sends Message to Daughter Ariana in Midst of Jen Harley Police Drama

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to Instagram Friday amid the ongoing drama with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley to share a photo of their daughter Ariana and express how much she misses her.

“I miss you monster! Daddy loves you more than life itself,” Ortiz-Magro wrote, alongside a photo of 9-month-old Ariana wearing a red-and-white striped onesie and a cross around her neck. He also included the hashtags “My Heart,” “My World,” “I love you” and “Daddy will see you soon.” At the end, he tagged the Instagram account Ortiz-Magro and Harley created in Ariana’s name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ortiz-Magro also shared several quotes and messages in his Instagram Story, providing a look at where his mind is since an alleged altercation between him and Harley on New Year’s Eve.

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot chance, courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference,” he wrote in one post, with the hashtags “Trust the process,” “One day at a time,” “As long as you gave it your all” and “Just sit back & pray.”

The MTV star also said he accepted a “six-month challenge” with a message that read “6 months of focus and alignment can put you 5 years ahead in life. Don’t underestimate the power of consistency and desire.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro split again after allegedly getting into a fight on New Year’s Eve at a Las Vegas nightclub. Ortiz-Magro was later named a “person of interest” by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police after they were called to a home for a reported burglary at a home after the altercation.

On Thursday, Us Weekly reported that Ortiz-Magro, 33, filed a battery report against Harley, 31. A source claims Ortiz-Magro’s nose might have been broken and his top lip cut in half after Harley allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider told the magazine. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The source added, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

As for the burglary case, Harley claimed she got home from the club to find her home ransacked and reportedly thinks Ortiz-Magro broke in. A source close to Ortiz-Magro said he only went to her apartment to take his own stuff out. However, video appears to show Ortiz-Magro breaking a window to get into the home.

Harley also took to her Instagram Story to share quotes that appeared to reference the break-up.

“My toxic trait is not knowing how to let go…holding on to you hoping you will change… ignoring the signs and holding onto that little bit of good and the person I thought you could be,” one post read.

Another read, “Don’t play victim to circumstances you created,” with the caption “the extreme measures you take.”