Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts About ‘Outgrowing People’ Amid Jen Harley Breakup

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seems to be moving on from on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley following his arrest earlier this month, sharing cryptic posts about “outgrowing people” and being misunderstood on his Instagram Story Saturday amid their most recent split. As the Jersey Shore star faces allegations of domestic violence after being tased into submission by police during an altercation with Harley on Oct. 4, he took to social media to share telling quotes as to his mindset.

“Outgrowing people is natural. Never bring yourself down, find people on your level,” Ortiz-Magro shared, adding on another post, “Protect your peace from those who are committed to misunderstanding you.”

After being accused of threatening Harley with a knife while locking himself and 1-year-old daughter Ariana inside their Los Angeles AirBnb earlier this month, the MTV star was booked for kidnapping, being released hours later after posting $100,000 bail. He was issued an emergency protective order requiring him to stay 100 yards away from Harley at all times, but the order was lifted on Oct. 11 after Harley failed to appear in court.

TMZ reported earlier this weekend that while Los Angeles police are allegedly no longer pursuing a kidnapping charge against the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, investigators are reportedly working to charge him with felony domestic violence, as they see the incident differently following more of an investigation. In a filing for the emergency protective order obtained by the outlet, police allege, “Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim.”

“Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground,” the filing continues. “Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

Ortiz-Magro has yet to directly address the allegations since his arrest, but through a lawyer, told Us Weekly at the time, “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

