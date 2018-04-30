‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals Girlfriend Has Been Cheating

Drama continues to unfold for Jersey Shore: Family Reunion cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend, Jen Harley. After a heated exchange via social media over the weekend, Ortiz-Magro posted an apology to his Instagram story — but not for long.

“I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_to_kitty I acted on my gut and not rationally,” he wrote on Monday. “I should’ve never acted in such a manor. My deepest apologies.”

However, Us Weekly reports that he later deleted the apology and claimed that Harley was cheating on him. He shared a screenshot of a text conversation between him and one of his friends from months ago.

The friend wrote: “After she went to the pool the other day and she wouldn’t answer your calls we were f—ing on the taco float in the back yard, look at her pics on her phone. She took a bunch, that’s why she didn’t answer. She was showing me your text, asking what’s wrong cuz she called you 5 times earlier. How would I know all that?”

The next message sent in the conversation was from June 23 from the same friend. “Have fun with the worthless c— dumpster that we talked about, have her back. I’m literally done, no reason in the world she deserves anyone like me or you,” the text read, which was followed by a photo of Harley with a man, whose face is blurred out.

Over the photo, Ortiz-Magro tagged Harley and wrote “#ButI’mTheCheater.” The screengrab is now deleted.

Harley seemingly responded to Ortiz-Magro’s accusation, writing on her own story, “He wants to act fake on the show and like I’m random he knocked up lol he was trying to get me pregnant,” she claimed. “And then cheats on me while I’m preg on TV and then leaves me with a newborn baby lol baby daddy of the year award goes to [Magro-Ortiz].”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3. During last week’s Jersey Shore episode, Ortiz-Magro told his roommates he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be with Harley and seemingly cheated on her after bringing home a girl from a Miami club.

The couple’s fight began Sunday when Magro posted a cringe-worthy, angry message about Harley on his Instagram story, encouraging followers to weigh in on the drama.

“Note to self, Cant turn a natural born H— into a HOUSEWIFE,” he wrote, “if u find them in the gutter than (sic) leave them in the gutter, not all People can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving!”

Magro punctuated the text post with #Facts in big read letters, and another diagonal tag that read “yeahhhhhhbuddyyyy.”

He didn’t leave his fans to be confused by the cryptic post for long. He followed it up with a rhetorical poll.

“If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year,” he asked, adding the hashtag “Give Me Your Thoughts” and a yes or no button leading to a poll.

After that, Magro posted a screencap of a group chat that appeared to consist of the Jersey Shore cast, where he was explaining the situation to them in vulgar detail.

“Wow that’s insane,” replied Deena Cortese. “What girl even keeps that [laugh out loud].” Magro added another diagonal hashtag to the screen shot reading, “Love My Family.”

Harley fought fire with fire, taking to her Instagram Story as well with a critique of Magro.

“Can’t turn a coke head into a father!” she wrote. “Yeahhh buddy”.

Magro continued posting to his Instagram story all day, adding screen shots of direct messages he received. Some appeared to be from personal friends while others might have simply been from fans. All of them weighed in on the drama and sympathized with Magro.

“Girls should never keep pictures of exs period,” one declared, adding: “that means there is still feelings there point blank..”

“We love you, Ronnie!” wrote another. “You are NOT crazy. Well maybe crazy in a good way”.

Magro’s posts seemed to suggest that the couple was planning to call it quits, though there’s no definitive word just yet.