Rob Riggle Investigates World Mysteries in Discovery’s New Series ‘Rob Riggle: Global Investigator,’ Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle is traveling the globe to take on some of the world’s greatest mysteries in Discovery’s brand new series, Rob Riggle: Global Investigator. A retired Marine, Riggle is using his skills from more than two decades in the armed services and his signature sense of humor as he teams up with experts and scholars to help uncover the truth. Ahead of the Sunday, March 8 premiere, PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of Riggle’s thrilling adventures to come.

Using his self-proclaimed “extensive knowledge of everything” and spirit of adventure dating back to his days as a kid, The Hangover actor will travel everywhere from Scotland in search of The Holy Grail to the seas of Greece searching for Atlantis and Key West hunting down pirate’s treasure.

“Traveling the world to investigate some of the greatest legends and mysteries proved to be a thrilling adventure and I can’t wait to bring Discovery Channel viewers along for the ride this spring,” Riggle said in a statement.

Relying on “his mental toughness and self-taught high-performance karate,” the Daily Show alum has plenty of adventures that await him as he takes on possibly his biggest challenge yet — and he’s gone shark diving with Shaquille O’Neal!

“We love Rob Riggle’s sense of adventure — from diving with Shaq during Shark Week to now traveling the globe in search of answers to some of the world’s biggest questions,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. “He’s fun and fearless…making us laugh and learn on his expedition around the world.”

“Global Investigator expertly combines Rob Riggle’s unique sense of humor and explorer’s spirit,” added Will Packer, executive producer and CEO of production company Will Packer Media. “This series taps into the intersection of comedy and adventure while bringing exciting expeditions to audiences worldwide.”

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator premieres Sunday, March 8 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

Photo credit: Discovery