Rob Kardashian Returns to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ for Daughter Dream’s 2nd Birthday

Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw the return of Rob Kardashian, who typically avoids the spotlight, for his daughter’s 2nd birthday — which was threatened by the devastating Woolsey Fire that forced him and Dream to evacuate and find a Plan B for her birthday party.

“I cannot believe that Dream is going to be two years old,” sister Khloe Kardashian said. “Rob is honestly the best dad. He reminds me so much of my dad with how attentive and fun and loving he is with her. This is the first year that Rob gets Dream on her actual birthday and he’s so happy that he gets to be throwing her a party.”

But things did not go as planned as the Woolsey Fire swept through the area, forcing Rob and Dream to evacuate and stay with Khloé and daughter True. Because it was almost Dream’s birthday during that time, Rob planned on throwing the party at Khloé’s home — but the fire station worsened, leaving Khloé and Rob at odds over how to handle it.

“Wait, literally we gotta go. Start getting your stuff, it just jumped the freeway,” Khloé informed her younger brother. “So, come and get your stuff.”

Despite Khloé’s concern, Rob said he wasn’t leaving, as he had “balloons being delivered, cakes, everything for [Dream]” — which did not sit well with Khloé.

“I know Rob has this big birthday planned for Dream, but my brother’s not really understanding the severity of it—in my opinion,” the Good American founder said later. “And, with kids, you can’t just take things lightly.”

“Are you f—ing with me right now? Come on, let’s go,” the 34-year-old mother of one fumed to her brother. “You’re one of those people who won’t evacuate in an evacuation. That’s like, I don’t even know who you are.”

“I don’t have an escape plan for a fire,” Khloé reflected in a confessional. “Like, where the hell am I going? I need to figure this out, but I just feel like once I start packing my bag…it just makes it way too real. So, I’m kind of in disbelief.”

Eventually, she made the decision to take refuge in a hotel suite in Beverly Hills with sister Kourtney Kardashian and their kids while Khloé monitored the fire and kept tabs on the family. During a call with Kourtney, Rob accused Khloé of “tripping” over the fire.

“I don’t understand why no one is freaking,” she said. “This is where our families live. Like, what are we…I don’t understand…Why are you just sitting here?”

Kourtney and Khloé were soon joined by sister Kim Kardashian, who, with Kourtney, urged Khloé to keep her cool so as to not scare the children. Eventually, the fire subsided and the Kardashians were able to return to their normal routine — which included a rescheduled birthday party for Dream, which ended up being at Kylie Jenner‘s home.

“It just made me feel bad ’cause of the fires. She wasn’t going to have a birthday party,” Kylie explained to momager Kris Jenner.

“I can’t think of a better way to recover from all of the fire drama than to celebrate Dream’s birthday,” Kris said in a confessional. “I’m so glad that this happened for Rob and Dream. It’s a huge success.”

“This week has been such a test for, I think, all of us,” Khloé admitted. “I’m so thankful. None of us lost our house and for everyone that fought for all of our lives and safety, I’m very thankful for all of you.”

“It’s just really made me realize how fortunate we are and how lucky we are,” Kris said. “Not only to have each other, but there’s a lot of people who can’t afford to go stay in a hotel and they’re homeless. They don’t have anywhere to go. It makes me so sad.”

In the aftermath of the fires, Kim and her husband Kanye West announced two separate $200,000 donations — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation — on behalf of herself, the rapper and his Adidas Yeezy label. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim met a firefighter named Michael and his wife, Lisa, who lost their home in the Woolsey Fire. She presented them with a $100,000 check to help rebuild.

“I know that these checks won’t bring back all of the memories that they’ve lost in their homes,” Kim said. “But hopefully it can just be a jumpstart to get back on their feet.”

