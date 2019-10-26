Rob Kardashian Focused on Health Amid Dramatic Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian is putting his health first. The reality star was spotted last week looking happy and fit after some drastic weight loss. According to a report by E! News, Kardashian is focused on keeping that newfound health ahead of anything else in his life.

Kardashian tends to keep out of the public eye, unlike the rest of his famous family. However, last weekend he made a rare appearance on his sister, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories. He attended her 39th birthday celebrations with the rest of the family, and fans noted that he was looking good.

Sources close to Kardashian said that that healthy glow is hard-earned. They added that his diet and exercise are Kardashian’s first priority right now.

“He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it. He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet,” an insider said. “He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results.”

Kardashian has struggled with his health in the past, and fans have remarked on it with varying levels of sensitivity. With his diet now dialed in, the source said that Kardashian is putting his all into his workouts as well.

“He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too,” they revealed.

Kardashian has been body-shamed by Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans for years, as many expect him to keep the same standard as the rest of his family. The criticisms have driven him out of the limelight in recent years, especially as his legal drama with ex Blac Chyna heated up at the same time.

Kardashian and Chyna share custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. Sources said that these days, Kardashian manages to get plenty of quality time with his daughter without subjecting himself to encounters with his ex.

“Rob doesn’t have a lot of contact with Chyna,” they said. “Rob stays focused on Dream and what’s best for her. He gets a ton of joy out of being with her and seeing her grow. That’s where he is happiest.”

Neither source could say anything about the possibility that Kardashian will rejoin his family on reality TV. However, fans are hopeful that he may participate in filming again soon.

“He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time,” the source said.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!