Rob Kardashian Cries Over Blac Chyna in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for its fourteenth season this weekend, and a new trailer has dropped to give fans a peek of what they can expect from reality TV’s most famous family when the new episodes premiere.

Along with Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy revelation, the trailer also discusses the legal situation between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, which made headlines after Rob shared graphic images of Chyna on Instagram this summer. Chyna then filed a restraining order against Rob, a move none of the Kardashians have publicly commented on.

In the promo for KUWTK, Rob is briefly shown crying, presumably in relation to his situation. Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, is also seen on the phone discussing the restraining order and custody battle.

“What would a restraining order have to do with his amount of custody?” she asks.

Recently, Rob and Chyna settled their custody dispute over their daughter, Dream, although Rob and sister Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against Chyna on Wednesday for “battery, assault and vandalism.”

Photo Credit: E!