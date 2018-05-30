'Road Rules’ Alum Brian Lancaster's Cause of Death Revealed

Road Rules alum Brian Lancaster's cause of death has been released two months after his death.

The MTV star, who died in March at his Pennsylvania home at the age of 43, overdosed on drugs accidentally, according to Radar Online. In a statement to the news site, the Chester County Coroner's Office revealed, "The cause of death was fentanyl, heroin and ethanol intoxication with the manner of death being accidental."

Chester County Coroner Dr. Christina VandePol added: "While some progress is being made in the battle against substance abuse, we continue to lose too many members of our community to this epidemic. Speaking with families like Mr. Lancaster's, I hear so often about how difficult it is to fight addiction and about how we are losing talented and loved people to this disease."

After his death, Lancaster's family told TMZ that they believed his untimely death was the result of heart failure, adding that it was not related to drugs or alcohol, as no such substances were found at his home.

Lancaster, who appeared on Road Rules: Latin America in 1999, was mourned in a private memorial service in April. An online obituary called him as "a spiritual explorer, dreamy stargazer, inquisitive world traveler and barstool philosopher who enjoyed a good mind meld" and "excelled at being a human being rather than a human doing."

The obituary also said Lancaster was a "jack of all trades" who "would share possessions, thoughts and very part of his essence with anyone who came into his orbit."

He is survived by his fiancée, Sarah Bell, parents Dennis and Carol Lancaster, godparents Ed Lancaster and Janice O'Hara, and dog, Reagan.

Lancaster isn't the first Road Rules alum to die unexpectedly. Danny Dias, who appeared in the 13th season of the MTV show, died in June 2017 at 34 years old. The cause of death was officially revealed as a result of complications from chronic substance abuse.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time that Dias' friend said he saw the reality star taking what he believed to be LSD and mushrooms. The friend said that Dias "freaked out," ran into his room and he never saw him again.

The friend added that he tried calling Dias multiple times over the course of the next two days, but he failed to respond. When he ended up checking on him, he found him dead in his bedroom.

Dias appeared on the 2004 season of Road Rules alongside cast members like Derrick Kosinski, Jodi Weatherton and Patrick Maloney. He later appeared on The Challenge in 2005 but was eliminated after four episodes of the show.

Photoc credit: MTV