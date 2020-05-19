Rita Wilson Pops by 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Finale, and Viewers Are Thrilled
The finale for the limited series, The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, came with a bit of a surprise on Monday night as Rita Wilson, who fought off her bout with the coronavirus along with her husband Tom Hanks, popped up as a guest judge. Wilson joined a panel that included singer Jewel, actor Taye Diggs and former Bachelorette couple, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.
Seeing Wilson appear on the show, which was recorded well before the pandemic forced Hollywood to come to a stoppage and before she had contracted COVID-19, was a welcomed sight for viewers at home. Wilson was introduced as the final judge by host Chris Harrison as the show's final two couples, Trevor and Jamie and Chris and Bri, were set to perform their final two songs in the competition with the hopes of winning and setting themselves up on the fast track to a career in the music industry.
One viewer in particular noted on Twitter that Wilson and the entire guest panel was well put together, calling it an "iconic" cast of judges. Here are some of the other notable remarks about Wilson during the finale of the six-episode special.
