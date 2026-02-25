‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Dies Suddenly

Controversial Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s only child, son Robert Cosby Sr., has died. He was 23 years old.

The news comes amid Robert’s personal struggles being exposed in the last two seasons of the show, including a divorce and ongoing struggles with drug addiction. He spent some time in jail recently for violating a restraining order related to his now ex-wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports Salt Lake City police and paramedics responded to a call about a 23-year-old male being found unresponsive. It was being treated as a possible overdose that turned into a death investigation upon their arrival.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 17: Mary Cosby attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Mary Cosby confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ. “Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Robert was married to Alexiana Smokoff. The two eloped at a courthouse in Utah in 2022 without Mary’s knowledge.

Mary has been open about Robert’s struggles, sharing emotional scenes between mother and son on the Bravo series. In Season 5 of the show, Mary admitted that she suspected something was going on with her son. He admitted to using drugs.

In September 2022, Mary appeared on the Reality Checked radio show and told co-host Dorinda Medley Robert was “doing as good as he can” amid his decision to get sober at the time.

During Mary’s appearance on Reality Checked, she emphasized how “it’s his journey,” and explained that she told her son, “If you don’t make your mind up, then this is all for nothing.”

She said at the time, “And if it just takes a made-up mind to do and execute whatever you are trying to do, but you can’t do it if your mind’s not made up. And I can’t make it up for him.”

Mary explained her ways of coping and trying to help her son, noting, “I can just only push him, encourage him and love him. And that’s what I’m doing. That’s kind of where we are. But he’s still on that road and it’s a hardcore road,” the Bravo star added, confessing that “it’s tough to watch as a mom.”

As for her husband, his father, Robert Sr, she said he “is most of the time devastated” by their son’s ongoing journey. “But at the same time, I have hope and I believe in him. I know that his ability, I mean, I raised him, so I know he’s got all the tools and he’s got all the will, the willpower that he needs and the support,” she said, before concluding, “He just needs to make up his mind.”