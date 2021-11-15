How the ‘RHOSLC’ Cast Handled Jen Shah’s Arrest

The aftermath of Jen Shah’s arrest and how her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars dealt with learning the label-totting fashionista was arrested for fraud played out during the Nov. 14 episode of the hit Bravo series. Apparently, no one is shocked at the charges Shah is up against. The college football wife and mother of two is accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. Shah, along with her longtime assistant, is accused of victimizing 10 or more persons over the age of 55 out of hundreds of thousands. If convicted, Shah faces 8-10 years in prison.

Last week’s episode ended with Sha getting a phone call and scurring, telling her co-stars that her husband Sharif was hospitalized for internal bleeding. As it turns out, Shah was lying. A SWAT team and Homeland Security showed up moments later, asking the cast and crew of Shah’s whereabouts. They later learned of the arrest from online reports.

After sharing the news with one another, as well as Lisa Barlow calling six of her attorneys on how she should deal with the situation, all reveal they are less than shocked.

“I have had a lot of questions around Jen’s lifestyle,” Whitney Rose admits. “It intrigues me where she gets all of her money and all of her things from…How does she get her money?” Rose’s cousin, Heather Gay, revealed during the Season 1 reunion special that she had no idea what Shah did for a living. Per Shah, she runs several digital marketing businesses.

“Her life didn’t make sense to me and how much money she had,” Rose continued. “But I did not think it would be something like this, I thought she had a sugar daddy or something.”

When the group calls Meredith Marks, she shares similar sentiments as Rose. “Honestly I’m not surprised by this,” Meredith admits, shocking all four women. “Too many things didn’t add up and I suspected that something was going on for a while. And now it’s like validated that I was right, I’m not crazy.”

Later in the episode, Marks shares some salacious news with the group. Not only does she allege that a member of Shah’s team stole an expensive handbag from her store, but she also alleges that Shah has been “red flagged” at Louis Vuitton “because she pays cash.”

Shah is never seen getting arrested, but Bravo does show doorbell security camera footage of NYPD officers, Homeland Security, and SWAT team members raiding her home with rifles drawn. One of Shah’s sons is shown being escorted out of the home with his hands in the air.