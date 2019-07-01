‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Wields Knife at Ashley Darby, Tells Her to ‘Get out’ in Profanity-Laced Comment

Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac took a scary turn when Ashley Darby learned the hard way not to disrespect Candiace Dillard’s mother. The reality star, 31, found herself in a brutal battle with Dillard, who ended wielding a knife at her and screaming for Darby to “get the f— out” of her house.

“You better not talk about my mother in my home. Don’t talk about my mama,” Dillard said. “You will not discuss my mother in my home.” Dillard lives in a Virginia property owned by her mother, Dorothy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Darby had attempted to confront Dillard, 32, about accusations Dillard had been making about Darby attempting to get pregnant. In previous episodes, Dillard had questioned Darby’s drinking, claiming she wasn’t really trying to conceive. She also questioned a speech Darby made about her miscarriage, saying that Darby’s husband Michael wasn’t sincere in his mourning, even though she insisted he left crying.

“I have tried to be a good friend, a good human here. But I’m tired of being accused of coming after Ashley for no reason. I have good reason,” Dillard explained. “Ashley can drink as much as she wants. It won’t change that I really feel that her and Michael are putting up this sham facade of a marriage.”

After Darby heard what was being said about her behind her back, she went to Dillard’s home for a food tasting Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett was hosting for his upcoming cookbook, where she addressed the situation.

“I’m in your home and you said all these things about me so I’m like, how am I going to sit here with this elephant in the room?” Darby said.

“She said Michael and I are lying and not trying to have a baby. … She said my whole life is fake. … You had the nerve to say that my husband was lying and faking, talking about our miscarriage?” Darby also said in the episode. “She’s all up in my business because she’s insecure about her own situation. … You can’t smile in my face and then stab me in the back. That s— just won’t fly.”

But Dillard wasn’t scared. “The elephant’s on the table. We can talk about it,” she told Darby.

“My issue with you, Ashley, you have propertied yourself to be in this group the person [with the information] on everyone. ‘I want to know everything.’ And then, when I ask you for the truth, you want to come at me with this whole, ‘Mind your business?’” Dillard said.

“You’re telling me that you know exactly what my body is feeling when your mom is the one taking care of you?” Darby said. “I’m in your mama’s house right now!”

Still holding her dinner knife, Dillard began yelling at Darby. Bassett eventually pulled Dillard away and tossed the knife in the ground at Darby’s direction.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram / @candeegal09