‘RHOP’ Fans Call out Candiace Dillard for Being Childish

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard has been called spoiled before by her husband, mother, co-stars, and fans of the show. But as Season 6 progresses, viewers of the show are screaming it louder and louder. Social media reactions calling out Dillard for bratty behavior and her attitude were overwhelming during the Sunday, Oct. 10 episode. The tweets poured in with viewers criticizing Dillard for seemingly antagonizing newcomer Mia Thornton. When Thornton snapped back, Dillard was seen crying in several scenes, which viewers say has become her typical pattern.

The blowup between Dillard and Thornton has been brewing since Thornton referred to Dillard’s music video production as “low budget.” Dillard responded to her co-star, “Your mama’s low budget.” Many felt her comment was below the belt and unrelated to the argument. Furthermore, with Thornton revealing that her mother is a recovering addict, they felt Dillard’s comment was unwarranted.

Though Dillard was unaware of Throntong’s mother’s past, she did not back down during the continuation episode. At some point during the argument, Dillard threw lettuce toward Thronton, with Thornton retaliating and throwing the remainder of the salad at Dillard. Dillard continued hiring insults while crying. It took her husband Chris to calm her down.

Later on in the episode, Ashley Darby called out Dillard for being an antagonizer, noting that despite her crying that she did not deserve to be physically hit by Monique Samuels during Season 5, that Dillard taunted Thornton and prompted her to throw food her way. Social media users are sick of Dillard’s behavior. They also say she lacks accountability.

Candiace always throws the first jab

One Twitter user points out that Dillard started the ordeal. They say her tears after the fact mean nothing.

Bratty behavior

Another Twitter user says there’s a simple reason for Dillard’s behavior. They claim she’s spoiled and entitled.

Childish maybe?

This Twitter user says Dillard acts like a child. Dillard has been roasted online mercilessly for constantly being in arguments and crying later.

Can her husband save her?

Viewers watched as Dillard’s husband tried calming her down several times. They are hopeful he can get a hold of her before they say it’s too late.

She’s a turn off

One user questions how Dillard even has fans and admirers. Her close friend and co-star, Robyn Dixon, revealed in her confessional this episode that she’s tired of Dillard’s unfiltered mouth.

A lost soul

Another user believes Dillard is simply spoiled. They were also baffled by how Dillard refused to listen to her husband when he tried mediating.