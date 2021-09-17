‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Music Video Shoot Hits a Snag in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris Bassett, is in the hot seat on the current season of the Bravo series. Well, more specifically, Candiace’s “husbandger,” her husband and manager, is feeling the heat thanks to some trouble that arises during the reality star’s music video shoot for “Drive Back.” In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday night’s episode, Candiace’s mother, Dorothy Dillard, told the RHOP stars how she really feels about her son-in-law’s manager role.

Candiace invited all of her castmates (excluding Ashley Darby) to her music video shoot. While at the shoot, Mia Thornton asks Dorothy whether Chris will be coming to supervise. In turn, Dorothy said that she was unsure but that Chris was still at the house when she left. She went on to tell Karen Huger and Mia, “I love Chris, um…” Before she could say anything else, she stopped. Karen then jumped in to defend Chris, saying that he is “trying to do it all” for Candiace. Dorothy then said that she doesn’t think it’s a “good idea” for Chris to be juggling all of this on his plate.

Dorothy said that it doesn’t work when a husband is also a manager. Mia agreed, adding that she had a similar situation in the past but that it wasn’t a successful arrangement. Karen appeared to be uncomfortable during the conversation, as she only recently started to be back on good terms with Candiace. She told the camera, “Dorothy, Candiace and I are just getting to speaking terms and you [going] to give me all this.”

It wasn’t before long that the music video shoot took a dramatic turn. A member of Candiace’s production team told her that the cars that were supposed to appear in the background would no longer be coming to the location. Candiace then had to improvise, asking co-star Askale Davis if she could utilize her car for the background of the shoot, to which she agreed. During her confessional, Candiace did admit that she was “panicking” while trying to make things work. However, she didn’t want the “naysayers” about her husband and his managerial position to “win.” Fans will have to wait for the episode to see how the rest of the situation pans out. Judging by the fact that Chris does make an appearance at the scene based on the last scene in the clip, you won’t want to miss what happens next. RHOP airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.