‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Admits to Living ‘in the Moment’ Almost 1 Year After Ex Dennis Shields’ Death

Bethenny Frankel is changing her priorities after a difficult year following the death of her longtime partner Dennis Shields. The Real Housewives of New York City star took to Instagram Friday announcing she is choosing to take some time for herself this summer.

“Really taking this summer thing seriously…I made a personal commitment to change my life, slow down, say no more, do less, and focus on my health,” Frankel wrote in the caption of a stunning photo, featuring the television personality in a green bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Without it, we have nothing,” she added. “I am having the most incredible summer with my daughter, the greatest joy of my life.”

She added the hashtags, summer love, a place of yes, in the moment, treat yourself don’t cheat yourself. Fans of the businesswoman took to the comments section of her post to compliment her looks and celebrate her new philosophy on life.

“Good for you! you deserve the best life. Faith, family then career. Your peanut is so precious. Shes a gift,” one user commented.

“Your daughter is blessed to have a mom and a BFF like you. I heard you both singing in a post, she was colouring, it was priceless,” another user wrote.

“You have worked hard, your clearly successful and beyond financially secure, when do you say, it’s time……maybe now, good for you and your peanut,” another fan wrote.

Frankel has been spending some quality time with daughter Bryn since she was done with school for the summer back in June.

“Last day of School. Now camp Mommy begins: the beach, the pool, clamming, wakeboarding, paddleboarding and love,” she wrote on the caption of a photo of herself and Bryn in a swimming pool on June 26.

Frankel has also been reflecting on her life since the death of on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields’ sudden death on Aug. 10, 2018. She opened up about her feelings during the RHONY reunion, PEOPLE first reported.

“It comes in waves; there are delayed reactions. I really have moved away from it,” she said of handling her grief. “We had broken up many times. He was always in my life.”

“Truthfully, when you’re older, you don’t know if you’re going to get your big fairytale,” Frankel added. “Because I had this security presence in Dennis, where if it was Thanksgiving and I was going to be alone I could always be with him, I wasn’t giving myself what I deserved in a relationship.”

She also said she never considered them to be engaged, adding, “He proposed and I was saying… ‘Okay, I’m accepting this ring and let’s see.’”

The Real Housewives of New York City will air the final part of the Season 11 reunion Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.