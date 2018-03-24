‘RHONY’ Cast Member Ramona Singer Reportedly Throws Tantrum After Being Denied Into Aspen Hotspots

Ramona Singer, a long-time Real Housewives of New York cast member, reportedly had trouble getting into some of the high-end hangouts in Aspen, Colorado recently.

A source told the New York Post‘s Page Six on Saturday that the 61-year-old was trying to get a table at the popular Ajax Tavern at The Little Nell hotel. She threw a “tantrum” after she got in.

“She huffed and stormed off,” the witness said.

Singer then tried to get into another restaurant at the hotel, Chair 9.

“She couldn’t get in the front door because there was a line,” the source said. “She went around the back and was told no. She was trying to use her name to get in, but they were at capacity. She was really angry and stormed off.”

A representative for Bravo, the network that airs RHONY, said Ajax is one of Singer’s favorite places in Aspen.

“She goes to Ajax all the time and never had any issues,” the rep said. “She had a table. She loves them.”

Singer’s recent Instagram photos show her having a good time in Colorado this week. “Enjoying the last day of my vacation! See you soon NYC,” she wrote on Friday.

Singer has been on RHONY since the show started in 2008, and will be back for the upcoming 10th season. When she is not filming or trying to get into Aspen hot-spots, she is also working on a new skincare line to follow her Tru Renewal line.

According to Bravo, Singer announced on social media last month that she is starting AGELESS By Ramona, a new line of anti-aging skincare products. She shared a photo on Facebook with RHONY co-stars Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

“Celebrating the pre-launch of my anti aging skincare line AGELESS By Ramona! I can’t wait to share the final product with you all very soon,” Singer wrote.

Singer has prided herself in taking great care of her body and “ageless” look.

“I feel great,” she told PEOPLE Magazine in November 2016 after turning 60. “I’m healthy, working out, and happy. I’m basically Benjamin Button!”

RHONY returns on Bravo Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Aside from Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Medley and Mortimer are all returning. Jill Zarin will be back as a guest star.