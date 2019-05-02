‘RHONY’: Luann de Lesseps ‘Committed’ to Sobriety After Failing Alcohol Test

Luann de Lesseps says she’s dedicated to her sobriety after news broke that the Real Housewives of New York City star had violated the terms of her probation after an alcohol-fueled arrest in 2017.

Thursday, the Bravo star told PEOPLE, who first reported the news, “I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle. I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

That same day, the publication published a report filed April 24 with the Florida Department of Corrections in which de Lesseps was accused of violating her probation twice for not providing documentation of completed Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and failing an alcohol test in late April.

The cabaret performer is currently on probation after being arrested on Christmas Eve 2017, pleading guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. While de Lesseps was not required to serve jail time, she was required by the terms of her probation to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a victim impact class from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal that the RHONY star may not have been taking these terms so seriously, having “admitted to drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago” following a failed alcohol test on April 21.

Declining to enroll in an outpatient treatment program due to her Countess and Friends touring schedule, de Lesseps also would not agree to wear an alcohol ankle monitor, calling it “too intrusive.”

In addition, de Lesseps is accused of only providing documentation from five AA meetings to her probation officer, despite being required to attend two a week.

“It appears to affiant that the subject is not serious about her sobriety of the orders of the court,” the documents read. “In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be ‘available’ to participate.”

Despite the documents being filed, there has been no decision reportedly made about the former countess’ fate when it comes to her probation.

