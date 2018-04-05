‘RHONY’ Cast Member Luann de Lesseps Responds to Blackface Allegations

The Real Housewives of New York City is only one episode into its 10th season, and there’s plenty of controversy already.

During the season premiere, cast member and former Countess Luann de Lesseps dresses up as iconic artist Diana Ross for a Halloween party, donning a white gown, massive afro wig and noticeably darker skin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When de Lesseps first posted a photo of the ensemble last fall, fans immediately came for her in the comments, saying she had engaged in blackface for the costume.

“You realize this is in very poor taste, yes??” one person commented.

“Blackface seriously?” another added. “Shameful. Such ignorant comments too. Sigh.”

But de Lesseps is defending herself, speaking to Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner ahead of the premiere.

“I had makeup on, but not anything that would make me look — I had like, tanning cream on,” de Lesseps said. “I think that the tanning cream, and the big hair piece I have, which was amazing… No, I was doing my version of Diana Ross.”

The controversy is actually addressed in the season premiere of the Bravo reality show, when de Lesseps’ co-star, Carole Radziwill, referred to the costume as “tone deaf.”

“Well, you know what? [Just] because I didn’t agree with it doesn’t mean I didn’t get it,” de Lesseps said of the criticism.

She added that she can see the issue from both sides, however, and that she is fully prepared to handle and backlash coming her way.

“I was being an impersonator for Halloween,” de Lesseps continued. “I didn’t mean to offend anyone by being Diana Ross for Halloween, it just didn’t even kind of enter my mind.”

“I wasn’t at all worried about that, and all of a sudden it became a thing,” she added. “I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be a thing, so I apologize if I have offended.”

The reality personality also opened up about her new life after her split from husband Tom D’Agostino and arrest for resisting an officer with violence, trespassing and disorderly intoxication in December.

She since attended a rehab facility, and has mentioned that she is no longer drinking.

“I decided to go to rehab and address the issues I was having in my life, because I just felt like it was an out-of-control moment for me, and I don’t like to be out of control,” she said. “It was very embarrassing and all I can say is that it changed my life in such a way now. I just feel like so much more control and happier.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo