'RHONY': Leah McSweeney Reacts to Rihanna Praise of Clothing Line

✖

It turns out that Rihanna is a big fan of the Real Housewives of New York City. When it comes to the drama between two of RHONY's stars, the singer is picking a side. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the drama between Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer. In turn, McSweeney responded to the singer's comment with a message of her own.

If you've been watching RHONY, you would know that McSweeney and Singer haven't been seeing eye to eye recently. During the most recent episode, which aired on Tuesday, July 27, the two Housewives got into a fight about McSweeney's clothing line, Married to the Mob. Singer said that she would "support" her co-star's clothing line by wearing a shirt that reads "Leah Mob" or "Mob Something. Neither of Singer's suggestions were accurate names for the brand, and McSweeney soon took issue at her co-star's comment. She told Singer, “You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my sh—t, I don’t need you wearing my sh—t.” Just like McSweeney quipped, Rihanna is indeed "wearing" her "sh—t," and showcased as such on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt from the Married to the Mob collection. In the snap, the singer dons a black furry hat, jewelry, and a black Married to the Mob t-shirt that reads "B—tch Mob." Not only did Rihanna post a photo of herself in one of McSweeney's pieces, but she also included a clip of the aforementioned tiff between the two Housewives. She captioned her post by sharing a message directly to Singer, writing, "what was said @ramonasinger?" The "Disturbia" singer ended her caption with a laughing emoji and the RHONY hashtag.

Understandably, Bravo fans everywhere went wild over the fact that Rihanna shared that she's watching the current season of RHONY. But, it's likely that no one was more excited than McSweeney. She commented on Rihanna's photo with, "I love you so much" along with several excitable emojis. The Bravo personality also re-posted the singer's image onto her own account and captioned it with, "Yup @badgalriri is a woman who supports women @marriedtothemobny And she’s also watching and enjoying #RHONY Season 13."

As for how Singer is handling the situation, she's taking it all in stride. She also reposted the clip and captioned it with a couple of laughing emojis. A fan later asked her whether she was aware of the fact that McSweeney and Rihanna were making fun of her response during the fight. Singer replied, "I am not her demographic…well aware of what she is saying [kiss emoji] we fight and make up @leahmob."