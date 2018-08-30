‘RHONY’ Alum Carole Radziwill Denies Being Fired for Yelling at Andy Cohen During Reunion

It wasn’t Carole Radziwill’s claim that Bravo’s Andy Cohen is “full of s—” during Wednesday’s Real Housewives of New York City reunion that led to the end of her time on the series, the former Housewife claimed Thursday.

Cohen ended up in Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel’s crosshairs during part two of the reunion, when the former BFFs exploded in a fight about their degraded relationship.

“You bashed each other on the show,” Cohen said as the women went back and forth with accusations about their perceived wrongdoing.

“You’re so full of s—, Andy,” Radziwill responded. “I didn’t bash her on the show.”

Radziwill announced in July that she would not be appearing on the show any longer after a rough Season 10, and fans took to Twitter following her snapping at Cohen to hypothesize that things were over for her after taking on the boss.

But Radziwill denied that was the case on Twitter Thursday, responding to a fan who claimed Cohen’s “ego recovered” when he fired the Housewife, writing, “If I was fired because I yelled at Andy I’d be screaming it from rooftops…his ego didn’t bruise. Trust.”

If I was fired because I yelled at Andy Id be screaming it from rooftops…his ego didn’t bruise. Trust. //t.co/mvrSXS9OBp — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 30, 2018

On July 25, Radziwill released a statement on Bravo’s Daily Dish revealing she was done with the series after six seasons.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill said at the time.

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind,” she added. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

She continued: “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

But Frankel has implied the decision to leave the franchise behind was less of a choice than her frenemy would let on.

“Bravo has reasons for not asking [housewives] to return. It’s based on research & focus groups & YOU,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation.”

The third part of the RHONY reunion will air Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

