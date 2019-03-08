‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Seen Without Wedding Ring After Admitting She’d Leave Husband Joe If Deported

Just one day after Teresa Giudice admitted that she and husband Joe Giudice would split if he is deported following his prison sentence, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted without her wedding ring.

In a photo published by PEOPLE, Guidice was seen stepping out in New Jersey in a casual outfit without a ring on her left ring finger while leaving a restaurant with her friend.

On Wednesday’s RHONJ Season 9 reunion finale, Guidice told host Andy Cohen that she would not follow her husband of more than a decade should he be deported to his native Italy after the completion of his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and tax fraud.

“I’m not doing a long distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” Guidice said. “I want somebody with me every day. I know exactly what happens — I’m sure he’ll be with other women. It happens. You do the long-distance thing, it’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye-bye.’

The Bravo star explained that leaving the U.S. would be difficult for her and Joe’s four children — Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

“Unless my kids say, ‘Mommy, we want to move to Italy,’ [we] are not going,” she continued. “Gia’s going to college next year; I haven’t spoken to Milania or Audriana about it, we haven’t gotten there yet; and Gabriella already voiced her opinion to me. She was like, ‘That would be so hard for me, Mommy.’ She doesn’t speak the language. She’s like, ‘That would kill me even more.’”

“It’s like starting a whole new life,” the reality personality added. “And they’ve been through so much already.”

Guidice’s excursion without her ring appears to make quite a statement, but the Housewife did address the issue of choosing to wear or choosing not to wear her wedding ring during the reunion special.

“Who cares? Who cares if I wear my rings or I don’t?” Teresa told Cohen. “Joe never wore rings!”

Despite her decision to part with Joe if the deportation order handed down by an immigration judge in October, Guidice said she hasn’t yet given up appealing the ruling.

“Everyone makes mistakes. But to get deported? That’s so sad,” Teresa said. “He’s been here since he’s a year old. And he did his time. So I’m doing everything I can. I’m spending all this money. I’m appealing it. Whatever has to be done, I’m doing it. I’ll fight to the end. I’m doing it.”

