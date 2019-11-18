‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reveals Her Family’s Holiday Plans With Husband Joe in Italy

Teresa Giudice wants her daughters to visit their father, Joe Giudice, in Italy as much as possible as he awaits the ruling on his final deportation appeal, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Us Weekly at BravoCon over the weekend, adding that the family will definitely have another reunion over the holidays, depending on his passport status.

“I encourage the kids because I have work and stuff so, but whenever the kids want to go, I have no problem sending them, but they have school also,” she told the outlet of letting her daughters go overseas to visit their father. “They were thinking about Thanksgiving but Joe’s just getting his passport, so they wanted to meet in the Bahamas or something like that. But I don’t know if his passport’s going to be ready in time so definitely Christmas.”

Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, added that she and husband Joe Gorga, who is Teresa’s brother, would be working hard to get the whole family together for the holidays, regardless of having to travel out of the country.

“We’re going to do the best we can,” she added to the outlet at BravoCon. “I have everyone over at my house for Christmas Eve, so it’ll be great. It’ll be exciting!”

Joe returned to his native Italy after serving 41 months in prison for various fraud charges, and seven months in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, where he awaited an appeal in his deportation case. After he was granted permission by a judge to return to Italy while waiting on the verdict, Teresa and daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, traveled overseas to reunite with him for the first time in years earlier this month.

“You guys will see that play out. I can’t give a lot away, but I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s free. It was a very emotional trip. I cried a lot,” Teresa revealed of the reunion, which was filmed for a RHONJ special, during her BravoCon panel, as per Us Weekly. “Milania was so happy that the six of us were together, eating together. … He didn’t have to sit in ICE for 7 months, but he did. He fought. His daughters saw that he fought.”

“I thought the girls would be fine when we came back from Italy, but they’re really missing Joe still. I try to compensate,” the Bravo star added of her girls’ well-being. “I jump over hoops for them because of everything that we’re going through. But they are amazing kids.”

