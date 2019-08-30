‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Has Fans Emotional as She Moves Daughter Gia Into College

Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter Gia is officially off to college and Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can’t believe how time has flown. Thursday, the Bravo star chronicled moving her 18-year-old daughter into her dorm at Rutgers University with the help of brother Joe Gorga on her Instagram Story.

From packing up her five suitcases to a tearful goodbye to dog Bella, Teresa captured every moment of the milestone for her oldest, showing off the cute decor now in her dorm and the sweet moments between sisters as her younger daughters helped Gia unpack.

She also shared a congratulations video featuring Gia and cousin Olivia as kids and then celebrating their high school graduation by popping bottles of what looks like champagne.

“Congratulations to my beautiful daughter and niece on their new chapter in life,” Teresa wrote. “I’m so excited for both of you to follow your dreams and take what life has to offer you #liveyourbestlife #collegelife #cousins.”

Fans couldn’t help but get emotional seeing the family celebrate such a big moment, especially as dad Joe Gorga awaits further legal determination in immigration detention as his family’s legal team fights to keep him from being deported following his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, which ended in March.

RHONJ‘s Margaret Josephs wrote, “Congratulations !! wishing you both all life has to offer on this next chapter!!!”

Another follower chimed in, “Congratulations!!!! You have done such a wonderful job raising your girls!!! You have a lot to be proud of. Xo”

“Just melts your heart,” yet another added. “Slow down time!”

