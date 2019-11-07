‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice and Daughters Heading to Italy to See Joe Giudice

Reality star Joe Giudice is currently living in Italy as he awaits his final deportation ruling, and his wife, Teresa Giudice, and their four daughters are making the trip overseas to see him.

Giudice and Teresa share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, and their eldest posted two videos to her Instagram Story documenting the trip, which includied a Boomerang of the terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport and a clip of the group buying snacks.

Her mom also posted a photo of herself and Milania wearing coordinating Gucci sweats, alluding to their trip in her caption. “Hope you tune in tonight! Here’s to the next adventure!” she wrote along with an Italian flag emoji. “@milania_giudice356.”

The group’s trip is being documented by Bravo cameras and will air in a Real Housewives of New Jersey special. Giudice is living in his grandmother’s home in Sala Consilina as he awaits the ruling. Along with that decision, the Giudices are also preparing to make a decision about their marriage, telling Andy Cohen during a special episode of Watch What Happens Live in October that they will decide which path they want to take after seeing each other in person.

“I’m waiting until I get there to see if I feel differently,” Teresa said. “I just feel like when you live apart. … He says the same thing, when he sees me, he may not want this either. We’ll know when we see each other.”

“Of course, she’s my wife,” Giudice added. “I’ve been with her a long time. No matter what happens, I’ll always love her.”

“I do love him as a person,” Teresa said. “I’ll start crying. I do care about him, I love him.”

The couple has been married for 20 years but has not lived together for some time. Teresa served a prison sentence of just over 11 months in 2015 for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud and Joe began a 41-month sentence for the same crimes in March 2016. Joe was released last year but has been in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania.

Teresa previously opened up about whether she would stay with her husband if he got deported during Part 3 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion on Bravo earlier this year.

“I’m not doing a long distance relationship. I’m not doing it,” the mom of four told Cohen. “I want somebody with me every day.”

She also expressed that moving to Italy with the couple’s four daughters is an extremely unlikely scenario.

“It’s like starting a whole new life, and they’ve been through so much already,” she said.

