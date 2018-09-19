‘RHONJ’ Personality Teresa Giudice Faces Backlash for Daughter’s Outfit

Teresa Giudice’s little girl is growing up fast, but some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans think maybe her mom is letting her grow up too fast!

The Bravo star came under fire for her parenting choices Tuesday after sharing photos of her 9-year-old daughter Audriana’s birthday celebration. From a number of photos she shared on her Instagram feed and stories, the party looked fit for a Jersey diva in training, complete with a massive pink cake, personalized dessert table and balloon arch, but some people were concerned with Audriana’s birthday outfit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos, the nine year old is clad in a black crop top, wearing what appears to be a face full of makeup, which many people commented they thought was too mature a look for such a young girl.

“A 9 year old shouldn’t be wearing a sexy shirt like that,” one fan commented with the thumbs down emoji.

“A nine year old should not be dressed like this and wearing that much makeup! Shame on you!” another echoed.

A third added, “Wow! Wayyy to young for makeup and sexy clothes. She’s priming her for her own fame!! Let her be a kid. She’ll have nothing to look forward to as she gets older if she hits all these marks before she’s TEN!!!!’”

But others in the comment section stepped in to defend the Housewife.

“OMG, if this was a pool party & girl was in a bikini no one would be bothered by it,” one person wrote. “Plus it’s her birthday so if she wants to put on some makeup who cares.”

Another said, “There is nothing wrong with having a beautiful 9 year old little girl & taking her picture on her birthday! Yea… she has makeup on, it is 2018! You can also tell on the cake the theme is makeup?! So??? Don’t you have tractors at a tractor themed party?! My son did…”

Giudice has gone through a lot the last year, admitting on the last season of RHONJ that she was struggling to put up boundaries as a parent for her children while husband Joe Giudice was serving time in prison.

“I’m a good kid, I don’t do anything. And Gabriella’s a good kid. And Milania’s a good kid too, but she has no boundaries. She really doesn’t,” 16-year-old daughter Gia said in a November 2017 episode. “She needs discipline, but you don’t do anything.”

Teresa responded at the time, “I just want to be the best mom I [can be]. I hate to say no … I want us to have fun together.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to bravo this fall.

Photo credit: Instagram/Teresa Giudice