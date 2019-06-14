‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Blasted by Fans for Daughter’s Outfit in New Photo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga was targeted by trolls Thursday after she posted a photo of her daughter Antonia, who they believed was wearing a dress that was too revealing for an eighth grader.

On Thursday, Gorga, 40, shared a photo gallery to mark the end of Antonia’s school year and her trip to the eighth-grade dance. In the photos, she is seen wearing a skin-tight red dress.

“And just like that she’s off to the 8th grade dance [dancer emoji] [crying emoji] I can’t believe she’ll be in high school next year,” Gorga wrote in the caption. “I’m so proud of the strong, good hearted, athletic young lady she has turned into.”

Gorga added a heart emoji at the end and the hashtag “My Only Girl.”

Most of Gorga’s famous friends and other fans left comments complimenting the 13-year-old Antonia, but a few trolls suggested Antonia was growing up too fast or wearing something that was not age-appropriate.

“She’s beautiful but what happened to girls being girls? She is dressed like a woman and not a child of 13? Not criticizing but world moving too fast for the children,” one user wrote in a comment that got almost 700 lives.

“Kids are kids for such a small sliver of time and adults want to make them adults and it’s sad. Yes she’s beautiful but that dress is for a 21 year old at a club not an 8th grade dance,” another wrote.

“I would never let my daughter wear that to an 8th grade dance it’s a bit much but she does look beautiful,” one parent wrote.

“The bikini photos she posts are way worse… congrats on overly sexualizing your daughter at 13,” one Instagram user wrote, referencing other photos Gorga has shared. “But children learn from their parents and just because MG had to be that way to get a man does not mean her daughter who is better privileged should.”

Gorga did not respond to the trolls. After all, there were many positive remarks to focus on instead, including some from fellow Bravo personalities.

“OMG what a beauty,” Kenya Moore wrote, while Dolores Catania added, “She is soo beautiful.” “Antonia looks so, so beautiful. Stunning beyond words,” Margaret Josephs added.

Gorga joined RHONJ in 2011, during the show’s third season. She is married to Giuseppe “Joe” Gorga, and they share two other children, sons Gino and Joey. Her husband is the brother of fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, with whom she frequently feuds.

In March, Gorga put aside her feud with her sister-in-law to wish her a happy birthday on Instagram. The message was posted after their feud exploded during the RHONJ Season 9 reunion, during which they fought over Gorga’s friendship with Jackie Goldschneider.

While the on-screen drama is set aside before the next season of RHONJ, the legal drama involving Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, continues. In 2014, the Giudices pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud and they served consecutive life sentences so their children would not be without both parents at the same time. Giudice finished her 11-month sentence in December 2015, while Joe began his sentence in March 2016. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe be deported to Italy after his sentence is over.

In February, Gorga told Us Weekly she does not think her sister-in-law will move to Italy if Joe is deported.

“Nobody knows anything yet,” Gorga said at the time. “Everyone’s waiting for the final answer. We’re just sitting back and praying.”

