‘RHONJ’: Jennifer Aydin ‘Dreads’ Confronting Melissa Gorga After Threatening Her With Broken Glass

Real Housewives od New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is going on an apology tour after breaking a wine glass and shoving it at Melissa Gorga in Cabo.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, the RHONJ newcomer was persona non grata among many of the Housewives after threatening Melissa with a broken glass in knock-down fight in Mexico during last week’s episode.

“Someone who instinctually goes for a glass and breaks it purposely, I don’t know if they can be trusted,” Melissa told the cameras. “So she needs to stay the f— away from me.”

Dolores Catania, who got in Jennifer’s face after Melissa walked away from the fight, was in the same frame of mind, telling the cameras, “I saw a side of Jennifer I didn’t know existed in Cabo. And I don’t care to ever see it again.”

At Margaret Josephs’ charity event, Jennifer first approached Dolores about what had happened.

“I did start it, but I don’t know how it went from me and Melissa, and then I guess you were defending your friend?” Jennifer asked Dolores, who responded, “I don’t know if I was so much defending my friend, as I got angry. What you did when you broke the glass made me snap. You don’t want to do that. That’s a threatening thing and you’re going to get hurt.”

“I get that,” Jennifer replied, adding, “I did start it and I apologize. I hope that never happens again. I just don’t want you to be mad at me.”

While Dolores assured the new Housewife that they were “good” after their conversation, she told her Melissa still deserved an apology for having a glass thrown at her.

“I’m kind of dreading approaching Melissa only because I don’t know how she’s going to react. I mean, I broke a glass and I stuck it in her face. She might beat the f— out of me … [and] that’s a scary thought,” Jennifer told the cameras after their conversation.

Approaching an irked Melissa, Jennifer immediately apologized for what she had done, calling it “completely out of line.”

“I feel like you kind of blacked out for a minute,” Melissa responded. “I’ve always been good to you, and I didn’t know why you were pointing your anger at me. Like, I felt threatened.”

When Jennifer asked if they would be able to move on from the fight, Melissa was unsure at first, telling her, “To be honest with you, you pissed me off so bad that night.”

But in the end, she decided to give the newbie another chance.

“It does take a big person to go from breaking a glass in my face to coming up and owning it and apologizing,” she explained to the cameras. “So I’m gonna give her a pass.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo