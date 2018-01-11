Teresa Giudice Reveals She Has Not Visited Husband Joe in 8 Months on ‘RHONJ’ Finale

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s marriage turned a corner after an incredibly rocky time in The Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale.

During the 45-year-old’s surprise birthday party, Teresa admits that she and her four daughters’ upcoming trip to visit their father in prison will be the first time they’ve seen him in about eight months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joe is currently serving a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud, for which Teresa also served a year.

“It’s been busy,” Teresa tells brother Joe Gorga, who is shocked at the news.

“That’s a long time not to see your husband,” Joe Gorga says in a confessional. “And Teresa may say it’s because it’s been so busy, but I know she’s angry and I feel that she’s afraid to show Joe how angry she is.”

Away from her family, Teresa confesses the real reason it’s been so long since she visited her husband: “To be honest, I’m nervous to see Joe after all this time,” she says, “I wanna hear him say sorry and really mean it, because it’s festering in my brain and it’s something I can’t stop. That’s how I know I desperately have to express it, because if I keep it inside, it’s not going to be a good thing.”

What’s eating at Teresa is how the year she spent in jail is a year she lost with her mother Antonia Gorga, who passed away at the age of 66 in March.

“I did lose time with her, and I feel like it’s his fault,” she confesses.

If Joe doesn’t apologize, then things could be over for the couple, surmise brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga.

“Teresa has come to a place where she wants Joe to accept that he’s the reason a lot of this happened to her,” Melissa tells the Bravo cameras.

“The way I’m hearing my sister talk, which I’ve never heard her talk like that, is that if he doesn’t apologize and do the right thing, I don’t know man, she might walk,” Joe Gorga says.

“She sounds like she’s gonna walk,” Melissa agrees.

But when Teresa returns from her visit with her husband, it appears things are turning around for the couple.

“I’m so sorry, I’ll never let anything like this happen ever again,” Teresa says Joe told her.

Off-camera, Teresa sparked split rumors this week by posting a photo with a New Jersey divorce attorney, saying she was getting “great advice.”

But despite the photo, the reality TV personality’s lawyer says she’s not planning on leaving her husband.

“I don’t know how to say it any louder or plainer, but it ain’t happening. Period,” attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Us Weekly in response to the Real Housewives of New Jersey divorce rumors. “Why can’t people accept the fact that these two people simply want to stay married to one another and let them live their lives?”

reunion special part one will air Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Facebook / Teresa Giudice