‘RHONJ’: Dating Rumors Swirl After Teresa Giudice Spotted out With 26-Year-Old Realtor Blake Schreck

Teresa Giudice is cozying up to realtor Blake Schreck. The pair were spotted out in New York City on Thursday and fans are buzzing.

Us Weekly reported that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and 26-year-old were seen at R17, a rooftop cocktail bar at Pier 17 in Manhattan. They “sat across from each other on the terrace,” according to a witness. Giudice and Schreck chatted and laughed while sipping wine and beer respectively.

“Teresa was drinking red wine. Blake was drinking a beer,” onlookers told Us Weekly. “They were laughing a lot together. Blake was making Teresa laugh, and she was giggling. They looked very much like a couple on a date.”

Giudice, 47, and Schreck left the bar at about 9 p.m., though the reality star reportedly wanted to stay longer. Us Weekly reported that Charli XCX was due to perform on the rooftop.

“Blake was eager to get her out of there,” the source said of Schreck and Giudice’s outing. “When Teresa came out of the bathroom, she asked Blake if they could stay and said, ‘I already called the elevator. Let’s get out of here.’”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s lawyer James J. Leonard Jr. told the magazine there’s nothing going on between the pair. Their relationship is said to be based on “business.”

“This is a working business relationship between two professionals. They are collectively working on a project that includes other individuals and have been for quite some time. It’s 100 percent strictly business,” Leonard Jr. said.

Giudice and Schreck were first spotted together on New Year’s Eve, according to Us. Insiders said the Bravo TV personality was “aggressively flirting with” Schreck, who rubbed “her leg in a romantic way” while they were spending time together in Miami. Leonard Jr. said it was “a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

They were seen together in Miami in February. At the time, Joe was serving the final days of his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Giudice and Schreck were holding hands during an event, enjoying dinner together and eventually hitting the beach.

Following Joe’s release, Giudice was hit with news that he may be deported. In June she spoke about his potential deportation, revealing that he’d be missing “out on so much” if he was sent to Italy.

“If he gets deported, he’ll never be able to go to their graduation[s], celebrate their birthdays, anything,” Giudice said.

His daughter’s are standing by him, though, Giudice said.

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here,” she said, referring to children Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9.

“When you’re a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much,” Giudice continued. “If I could take any of this pain away from them, I wish I could.”

Joe was allowed to remain in the U.S. while he appealed the deportation ruling.