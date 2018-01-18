‘RHONJ’s Danielle Staub Slams Siggy Flicker, Caroline and Jacqueline in New Interview

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub had some things to say about her co-stars.

The reality star called into The Domenick Nati Show and discussed all things from coming back on the show to what she really thinks about the other ladies on the show.

Staub had a lot of things to say about Siggy Flicker. Including that she doesn’t think Flicker got an unfair edit when she looked crazy on one of the episodes.

“If you don’t do it, you don’t say it, they can’t put it on film,” Staub said. “If you don’t want it to be on the show, don’t do it.”

“I think blaming the producers and blaming and edit is really unfair to the producers. She did those things and she said those things and that’s how she is, unfortunately.”

She went on to say that Flicker is not cut out for reality television.

“It was almost like I didn’t recognize her, an not because of the [surgeries], it was because I didn’t see her same heart… I just think she’s not cut out for this.”

As far as rumors that Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita might be back for season 9 of the show, and whether or not she thinks they’ll bring drama to Staub’s life, Staub says “bring it on.”

“I’m standing on the right side of the fence now. I don’t stand alone. ‘Cause Caroline would push the buttons and she would use Teresa’s loyalty to have Teresa attack me,” Staub said. “There was no other reason for [Teresa being angry back then] than Caroline and Jacqueline.”

“One of the main reasons why this season came to fruition is because the viewers, my fans… they never stopped tweeting, never stopped calling. They never stopped any of their requests to bring me back, as Andy stated last night in the reunion,” Staub said.

Staub had left the show after season 2, when an argument with Teresa Giudice – which ended up with Giudice flipping a table – encouraged Staub to leave the show, and town.

She said she was happy with the vibe on the show, saying she and Giudice clicked instantly and became friends again.

The only person that had a problem with Staub’s return? Dolores Catania.

“I think she’s just a little jealous because I’m able to come in and have a relationship with Teresa. She can’t seem to be a good friend anyway,” Staub said.

Nati brought up a deleted scene from season 8 where Staub and her boyfriend had sex in Melissa Gorga’s bathroom.

“I am going to say, I own everything that I do and if I want to have spontaneity in my relationship and, at 55 years old, I can do whatever I want, wherever I want,” she said of the subject.

“If people want to to judge me for my character. I don’t think I’m perfect, I don’t event think I’m sane. I would never claim to be sane. Sane is boring… If I were sane I would’ve probably never been picked for the housewives anyway.”

The second part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 8 reunion airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.