‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Files for Restraining Order Against Fiance’s Ex

Danielle Staub and fiance Oliver Maier are experiencing anything but pre-marital bliss ahead of their big day. The couple is locked in a heated battle with Maier’s ex-girlfriend Gina Curko, according to Page Six.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her beau have reportedly filed a restraining order against Curko. PEOPLE confirmed that the paperwork was filed in Englewood, New Jersey on Tuesday. It restricts Curko from contacting or getting close to Staub and Maier.

The couple is due to confront Curko in court on Tuesday. A judge will decide during the hearing whether or not the restraining order will be put in place permanently.

Sources close to the Bravo TV personality and her husband-to-be allege that Curko has been trying to get Maier back. She has reportedly been verbally harassing Staub and Maier both. Page Six reported that she even went as far as threatening to kill the couple.

An insider who claims to know Curko claims, however, that all of that is untrue.

“It’s all lies,” the source told PEOPLE. “Oliver has been the one trying to get back with Gina, not the other way around. She’s happily reconciled with her husband. Danielle is just trying to stay relevant and on the show and trying to cling on to this relationship.”

“She and Oliver have been the ones harassing Gina, not the other way around,” the source continued.

Staub and Maier got engaged in February. The news came just a week after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Marty Caffrey. It’s her 21st engagement.

“I’m madly in love,” Staub told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I’m going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I’ll spend the rest of my life in bliss.”

Initially, Staub and Maier planned to marry on March 4 — four days after they got engaged. The day before the wedding, a source claimed they decided to wait “a bit””

The pair met through Curko, who was dating Maier at the time according to PEOPLE. Curko, who is married, was on a break from her husband at the time.

Maier told PEOPLE his family owns 15 vineyards in the South of France, as well as two castles. He also alleged that he’s considered the Duke of Provence.

The couple hasn’t yet announced when they do intend to marry. Sources claim they’re “doing really well,” however.