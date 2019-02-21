‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Danielle Staub Finalizes Divorce With Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey’s marriage is officially a thing of the past.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband of less than a year finalized their divorce on Thursday, according to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A clerk at the Bergen County Courthouse said the exes “barely looked at each other” and “did not look happy.”

“Danielle is extremely relieved this toxic situation is coming to a close and looks forward to getting her life back,” a representative for Staub told Us Weekly.

Staub, 56, and Caffrey, 66, married in the Bahamas in a wedding that would eventually air on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Nearly four months later, Staub requested a temporary restraining order against Caffrey and subsequently filed for divorce in August.

In January, Staub filed for another temporary restraining order so that it would cover not only herself, but also her daughters Christine, 24, and Jillian, 20.

A source close to Staub told Us Weekly that the filing will address alleged emotional abuse by Caffrey. “She couldn’t take it anymore,” the source said. “She went to the police department last night to file it. It will be good for ten days.”

“Danielle has been trying to end the marriage. He’s been telling people that Danielle wants to work on their marriage, but it isn’t true. He wont let her go,” the source continued, claiming that Staub’s legal team has “made four settlement offers to Marty.”

“He’s refused all of them, refused mediation,” the source explained. “He’s intentionally dragging this out. He has a second home nearby but refuses to leave the house that Danielle is living in.”

For his part, Caffrey told the publication that he hadn’t “even seen Danielle [much]” and didn’t know “why she would need a restraining order.”

Caffrey claimed that he does stay in a separate room of their house and tries not to “engage with her” because “she can flip out at a moment’s notice.”

Staub explained her relationship with Caffrey in December, saying that it consisted of verbal and emotional abuse.

“It’s like going down the hill on a slippery slope of ice. How do you stop? You slide to the end and you hit cars. Well, that’s what I’m doing. It’s not me hitting rock bottom, it’s me wanting to get rid of this whole thing because I thought that getting married might make it a little better,” Staub said at the time. “He turned it on me. He needs to lash out. He’s not a well man. He’s really not a well man and I did everything that he wanted me to do to try to end this peacefully.”