‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Files for Restraining Order Against Husband Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub’s marriage to Marty Caffrey continues to crumble more than three months after the two tied the knot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality has filed a temporary restraining order against her husband, E! News reports, saying in court documents that she “believes that [her husband] is attempting to tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Staub also alleged a history of “non-reported verbal abuse,” claiming that officers responded to the couple’s home over the weekend after the Bravo star suspected her husband took “sentimental framed photographs” that were later found in his car.

Caffrey explained his side of the incident to Us Weekly: “On Sunday, I had to call the police because of an outburst and threats she made after she came home from dinner looking disheveled, drunk or high. She reached for an iron and a stapler as if to throw them at me. It turns out that after I went to sleep in another room, she went to the police department in Englewood, New Jersey and got a restraining order because I removed some pictures of her children from a location where all of my children pictures were removed earlier in the evening.”

The temporary restraining order was granted until the couple’s Aug. 20 court date.

Caffrey has been speaking out about his marriage to the reality personality to the press since last month, when he called his wife “arrogant” and “entitled” while talking with Us Weekly.

“Danielle typically looks to place blame at somebody else’s feet,” he told the publication, citing Staub’s 56th birthday party as a major point of contention. “It’s difficult for her [to] take responsibility for anything. Her birthday party was the tipping point. I was left completely in the dark. I wasn’t allowed to know who was invited. My family and friends were left out until the last minute only because I kept pressing the issue. There was no intention of including my family or friends. But I was expected to pay for it, which I refused to do.”

Caffrey added that her “disturbing” behavior kept him from going to her birthday party.

He continued that she “didn’t like” his kids due to her life as a reality personality.

“But I chose Danielle,” he added. “I kept on dating her, proposed to her and then married her. She won! But she offers no path forward to allow my children back into my life. Yes, I see them, but I do it alone and not with my wife. There has to be a middle ground.”

He did make a minor concession of fault when it came to the relationship.

“I certainly have made some mistakes and I own them. Sometimes I have embarrassed her and for those times I’ve apologized and I will continue to do so,” he said. “She, nor anybody else, never deserves to be treated poorly … I have many faults. I’ve often asked her to admit we both have 50 percent blame and we can go from there, but all we talk about is my 50 percent, which makes it 100 percent my fault.”

Photo Credit: Danielle Staub