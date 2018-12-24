‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Claims Estranged Husband Marty Caffrey Abused Her and Her Daughters

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub is accusing estranged husband Marty Caffrey of verbal and physical abuse after he filed for divorce just four months after their May wedding.

In a counterclaim Friday and obtained by PEOPLE Sunday, Staub claimed her ex was “guilty of extreme cruelty” including “repeatedly exercised physical control and intimidation by holding [her] down and violently screaming derogatory comments in her face,” as well as times when he “habitually screamed at [her] in public, utilizing disparaging and harassing names, calling [her] a ‘whore.’”

Staub also claimed that her daughters, Jillian, 20, and Christine, 24, were victims of verbal attacks.

“[Caffrey] referred to [her] relationship with her daughters as ‘a lesbian affair,’ purposefully to hurt [her] by referencing incest and embarrass her about her childhood abuse,” the reality personality alleged in her claim. “[Caffrey] utilized disparaging, offensive, and threatening language toward [her] children, specifically telling them to ‘leave [his] house’ and ‘get the f— out and don’t come back.’ “

The Bravo star added that Caffrey “repeatedly referred to [her] daughter as a ‘c—’ and ‘entitled b—’ solely for the purpose of harming and harassing [her].”

She also alleged incidents in which Caffrey would abuse her physically.

“[Caffrey] would become incredibly intoxicated on a daily basis. On one occasion in Anguilla, [he] became physically violent, pushing Defendant down, holding her arms down, purposefully physically restraining [her] to the point where she became bruised,” according to the claim. “On one occasion in Anguilla, [he] became physically violent, pushing [her] down, holding her arms down, purposefully physically restraining [her] to the point where she became bruised.”

Also included in the documents were allegations that he “repeatedly video and audio recorded [her] without her knowledge during sex” and “exercised control by threatening to expose it to the public unless [she] did exactly what [he] asked of her.”

Staub additionally claimed that Caffrey didn’t believe her diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis was legitimate, writing, “[He] refused to assist [her] with her medical treatment, causing [her] to attend doctors’ appointments and obtain painful injections without any support. Upon [her] arriving home after the appointments, [Caffrey] often demanded that [she] engage in sexual intercourse.”

In a statement to PEOPLE following the filing, Caffrey denied everything in the counterclaim.

“This is a complete list of lies. Only a demented mind could come up with such false accusations. Danielle will go to any level to create problems and to be the victim. None of this is accurate or even close to the truth. This is simply Danielle Staub trying to take people out like she has in her past, but it’s not going to work this time.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images