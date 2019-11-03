‘RHOM’ Alum Joanna Krupa Welcomes First Child With Husband Douglas Nunes

Former Real Housewives of Miami star Joanna Krupa and her husband, Douglas Nunes, are first-time parents. Krupa gave birth to their daughter on Saturday afternoon. Krupa, 40, broke the news on Instagram, revealing their daughter’s adorable name.

“One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life. Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors,” Krupa wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of photos from the hospital. In one photo, Nunes is shown kissing Asha-Leigh on the forehead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mom and daughter are doing great,” a representative told PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Nov 3, 2019 at 8:11am PST

Asha-Leigh was born weighing 6lbs., 15 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

Kurpa’s post earned hundreds of congratulatory messages from friends and family.

“Yesterday you told me she was coming soon. You didn’t say THAT soon! Lucky girl. Lucky Mom. So proud of you. Supermodel & Mom,” Lea Black, a makeup artist and RHOM alum, wrote in the comments section.

“Oh wow!!!!! Congratulations Joanna!!! She’s beautiful!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!” Lizzie Rovesk, who starred on Real Housewives of Orange County, added.

“What an incredible day filled with so much love! So happy for you,” Karent Sierra, who also appeared on RHOM, added.

Krupa and Nunes tied the knot in Poland in August 2018, and announced they were expecting their first baby in late May. At the time, Krupa shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

“Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby [Nunes] and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [baby],” she wrote at the time.

The couple announced they were expecting a girl in September.

Krupa later shared maternity photos with PEOPLE, telling the magazine she was excited to welcome another life into the world.

“I always admired women that were pregnant, and to me it’s such a beautiful moment in a woman’s life. I wanted to make sure it’s captured,” she said of her maternity photos. “Women are like superheroes. The fact our bodies are built to create a little human being is beyond amazing, and I want to embrace that and show that a pregnant woman can still be beautiful, sexy and full of confidence while creating this miracle.”

Krupa starred in the second and third seasons of RHOM. The Bravo series ran three seasons, ending in 2013.

At the time she appeared on RHOM, the Polish-born supermodel was married to Romain Zago. Their marriage lasted from 2013 to 2017. She appeared on Dancing With The Stars in Season 9 and serves as a judge on the Polish version of Top Model.